BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $134.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTAI. UBS Group reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

BTAI opened at $13.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $379.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

