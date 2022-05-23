BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.86. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.83.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

