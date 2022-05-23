BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

