BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.83.

Several analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BJ opened at $52.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $43.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after purchasing an additional 703,502 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after buying an additional 147,014 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $256,944,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 21.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,428,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,788,000 after buying an additional 603,057 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

