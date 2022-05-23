Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BSM. Raymond James raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

NYSE:BSM opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 58,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

