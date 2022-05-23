Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) CFO Acquires $15,800.00 in Stock

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) CFO Robert L. Winspear acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $15,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blackboxstocks stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.59. 3,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that Blackboxstocks Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

