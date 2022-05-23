BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.00 million-$127.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.22 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $3.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.58. 7,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,071. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.22.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock valued at $349,413. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in BlackLine by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

BlackLine Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.