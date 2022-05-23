Blair Lacorte Sells 5,217 Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) CEO Blair Lacorte sold 5,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $27,702.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,625,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,897.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Blair Lacorte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 23rd, Blair Lacorte sold 14,783 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $74,062.83.
NASDAQ LIDR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.08. 596,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,528. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. AEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $12.25.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIDR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.
LIDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.
AEye Company Profile (Get Rating)
AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEye (LIDR)
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.