Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,124. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,222,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands (Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.