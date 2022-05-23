Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Diamond Equity Forecasts

Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Diamond Equity cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blue Star Foods in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 24.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Star Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Blue Star Foods stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. Blue Star Foods has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth $1,926,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

