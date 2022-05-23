bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) will report $8.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.43 million and the lowest is $5.30 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $7.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $13.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 million to $39.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $47.61 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $175.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 111.73% and a negative net margin of 2,183.15%. The business’s revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.07) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLUE. Cowen lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 588,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 414,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $3.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

