Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.08 to $5.05. Boise Cascade reported earnings per share of $7.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $18.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $19.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $10.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $1.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 19.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $76.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.75. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.62 per share. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

