Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Sells $238,493.32 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $238,493.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,566 shares in the company, valued at $427,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60.
- On Monday, March 21st, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76.
Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average of $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.92.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 519,172 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $53,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,268,000.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
