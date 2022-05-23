Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Sells $238,493.32 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $238,493.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,566 shares in the company, valued at $427,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60.

On Monday, March 21st, John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $74.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average of $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 519,172 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $53,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3,057.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,268,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

