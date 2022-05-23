Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by an average of 24.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

NYSE:BAH traded up $2.24 on Monday, hitting $81.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,205. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after buying an additional 453,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 306,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $10,407,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

