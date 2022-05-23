Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.45 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.45 EPS.
Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.84. 1,845,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,133. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.