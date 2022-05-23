Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.45 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.45 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.84. 1,845,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,133. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.