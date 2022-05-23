Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.45 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.45 EPS.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,845,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

