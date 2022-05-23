Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 31st

Shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, May 31st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of BQ stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Boqii has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.23 million. Boqii had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 89.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boqii will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boqii by 129.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Boqii in the first quarter worth about $1,460,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Boqii by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 538,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 195,737 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Boqii by 425.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 142,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Boqii by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

