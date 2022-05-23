Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.

BOXD opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25. Boxed has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOXD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Boxed by 3,629.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Boxed during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Boxed during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

