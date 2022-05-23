Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.
BOXD opened at $9.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25. Boxed has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.
Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
