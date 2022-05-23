Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €105.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €105.00 ($109.38) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($91.15) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($103.13) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($85.42) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €91.96 ($95.79).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €70.16 ($73.08) on Monday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($58.59). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €72.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.42.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

