Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.