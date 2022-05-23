Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.60.

BHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

BHF opened at $45.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

