BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Insider Thomas C. Donnelly Acquires 5,000 Shares

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,495.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE BV traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,467. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. UBS Group AG increased its position in BrightView by 210.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BrightView by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BrightView by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period.

About BrightView (Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.