British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $675.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on British Land from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 710 ($8.75) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.15) to GBX 640 ($7.89) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

BTLCY stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. British Land has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

