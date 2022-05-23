British Land Company Plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for British Land in a research note issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Prew now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

BTLCY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.15) to GBX 640 ($7.89) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 710 ($8.75) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $452.58.

Shares of British Land stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. British Land has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

