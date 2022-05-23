Brokerages Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.74. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,930,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $75,964,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $63,655,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,996,000 after purchasing an additional 386,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:BFAM opened at $84.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $171.91.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.