Brokerages Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Brokerages predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) will post $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,294.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,487.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,559.08. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,233.25 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.