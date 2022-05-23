Brokerages Anticipate Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Custom Truck One Source posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTOS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $11.36.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Mark Ein bought 50,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,415,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,941.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

