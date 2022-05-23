Brokerages Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

HAL traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,703,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,941,360. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 52.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 238,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Halliburton by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Halliburton by 26.9% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Halliburton by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 96,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.