Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.36. Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.46.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

