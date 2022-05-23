Brokerages Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.33. Hexcel posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 287.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $52.68 on Monday. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 146.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 224,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 133,565 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 14.0% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 97,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 31.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

