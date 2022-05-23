Brokerages Anticipate Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.99 Billion

Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $12.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.71 billion and the lowest is $8.27 billion. Imperial Oil reported sales of $6.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full year sales of $49.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.67 billion to $58.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.81 billion to $55.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Imperial Oil.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:IMO opened at $52.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

