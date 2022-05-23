Brokerages Anticipate Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.99 Billion

Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $12.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Imperial Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.71 billion and the lowest is $8.27 billion. Imperial Oil reported sales of $6.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will report full year sales of $49.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.67 billion to $58.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $48.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.81 billion to $55.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Imperial Oil.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Oil (IMO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imperial Oil (IMO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.