Brokerages Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.02. Insperity reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 294.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 860.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $93.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.99. Insperity has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

