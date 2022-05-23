Brokerages Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will post $4.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.75 billion and the highest is $4.81 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $4.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $18.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.37 billion to $18.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $20.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.70.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $119.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.38. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

