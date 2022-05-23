Brokerages Anticipate SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,578 shares of company stock worth $1,436,192 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.20 and a beta of 1.55.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

