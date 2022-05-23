Brokerages Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.85 Billion

Analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) to report sales of $8.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.96 billion and the lowest is $8.78 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $35.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.70 billion to $36.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $36.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.80 billion to $37.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $143.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $206.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

