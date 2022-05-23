Brokerages Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the highest is $2.13 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62.
In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $378,570. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
