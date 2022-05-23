Brokerages Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.38 Million

Analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $160.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.03 million to $161.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $108.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $670.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $666.20 million to $674.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $823.26 million, with estimates ranging from $805.80 million to $858.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

In other Cactus news, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $319,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,282 shares of company stock valued at $24,642,970. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 28.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

WHD stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Cactus has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

