Brokerages Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.25). CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3,100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on CYBR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.72.

CYBR stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,841. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,810,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.