Brokerages Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.25). CyberArk Software reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3,100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyberArk Software.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
CYBR stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,841. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,810,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Oracle Corporation: A Falling Knife
- Yandex N.V: Pressure Under Sanctions and Semiconductor Shortages
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.