Brokerages Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Farfetch posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. Farfetch’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.53) earnings per share.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Farfetch by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

FTCH stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.86. 16,625,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,374,803. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

