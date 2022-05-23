Brokerages Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

FSK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $23.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,615. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,592 shares of company stock valued at $345,898. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

