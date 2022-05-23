Brokerages Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.63. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HAE. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,209 shares of company stock worth $67,910. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. 416,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05.

Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

