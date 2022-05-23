Brokerages Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will announce $242.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $246.30 million and the lowest is $240.50 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $223.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $945.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $941.05 million to $950.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $999.22 million, with estimates ranging from $991.95 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $65.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,862,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,940,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,762,000 after acquiring an additional 123,555 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,499,000 after purchasing an additional 109,853 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.