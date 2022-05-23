Brokerages Expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.90 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $10.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.28. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.
