Brokerages Expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Polaris posted sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $9.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $10.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $98.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.57. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris has a 12 month low of $94.24 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

