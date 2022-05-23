Brokerages Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. Sapiens International also posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $38.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,504,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 595,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,839 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

