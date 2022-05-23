Brokerages Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Scholar Rock reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.96) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($2.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.81) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

SRRK stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

