Brokerages Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.67). Stitch Fix posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $903.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

