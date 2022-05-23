Brokerages Expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $227.88 Million

Analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $227.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $237.01 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $221.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $913.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $872.00 million to $956.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $948.04 million, with estimates ranging from $877.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million.

VCTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Victory Capital by 858.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Victory Capital by 376.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 280,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 149,827 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

