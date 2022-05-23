Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) PT at $102.80

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.80.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after buying an additional 2,027,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,836,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after buying an additional 964,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $64.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.