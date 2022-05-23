Brokers Issue Forecasts for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOG. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

NYSE:HOG opened at $32.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,440,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,021,000 after purchasing an additional 210,360 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,985,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,447,000 after purchasing an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.